Mannix Times Seven

by

By the end of the 1960s detectives were pushing cowboys off prime time. One of the characteristic and longest running of the era's TV detective series, “Mannix” (1967-75), is gradually being issued on DVD. Just out, “Mannix: The Seventh Season” includes six discs with 24 episodes from the 1973 era. Played by the ruggedly handsome Mike Connors, Mannix was a soft touch under a hard shell, fast with his revolver and his fists (and behind the wheel of his sporty car as if riding the high hats of the jazz soundtrack). He had a cool office-pad in a Spanish colonial building in LA with a glass of whiskey always ready for clients. The plots were a thin support for the reason most viewers tuned in: the character of Joe Mannix, a tough guy with a believable streak of humanity.