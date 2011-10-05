Mason at the Bar

For nine seasons, from 1957 through 1966, Perry Mason set the standard for courtroom drama. It\'s likely that at least two generations formed their opinion of American justice from the silver-tongued LA lawyer, who made the courts appear as grand forums in the pursuit of truth.

A four-DVD set, “Perry Mason: Season 6, Vol. 1,” collects 12 episodes from the middle years of the show\'s run. Before assuming the title role, Raymond Burr had played Hollywood heavies, and he brought weight to his lawyerly part. Although it was his private eye, Paul Drake, who threw the occasional punch, Mason exuded the presence of a man not to be trifled with. Guarding a wary smile, Burr played Mason as learned in law and human nature, with the wisdom to see beyond the surface of appearances. Never cynical or crass, Mason was a man who wanted to help people, and every week brought another person in need. Pity the fulminating DA, who never won a case when Mason was in court.