Metheny Live

The Pat Metheny Group was a seasoned ensemble by the time of its 1995 world tour and the concert from that year preserved on a just-released DVD, We Live Here: Live in Japan . "The whole concert is one long tune," Metheny said in comments prefacing the performance. The frazzle-mop-headed guitarist proceeded to show how set selection matters.

Playing a mix of older and newer composition, Metheny's dexterous licks and melody lines were supported by supple rhythms and a cool echo of Brazil in the harmonies and hand-held percussion. While much of his band's instrumentation was electric, Metheny managed to glide past the usual fusion clichés. As for one big tune: well, yes, he succeeded in maintaining a breezy mood through peaks and valleys of dynamic intensity.