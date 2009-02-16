Murder for Pay

In Paid, a sulky young Brazilian hitman reluctantly leaves the comfort of his villa overlooking Sugar Loaf for a job in Amsterdam. Michel easily executes a druglord on one of the citys cobblestone streets, but finds himself caught in a thickening web of duplicity. Will bad conscience move him to get out of the business?

Paid is a fair neo-noir with an international cast directed by Hollands Laurence Lamers. Some of the plot pivots squeak with contrivance, but the glossy nocturnal polish of the cinematography compensates, along with several standout performances. Tom Conti is memorable as the ruthless sophisticate who controls Europes underworld, Guy Marchand is superb as the killer who taught Michel the rules of the game and Anne Charrier is stunning as the high-end hooker who becomes the storys emotional center.

The luridly lit milieu of cocaine cartels, the CIA and covert cash transfers is as integral to the film as the plot and characters. Out now on DVD, Paid should appeal to fans of In Bruge and other crime movies set in appealing locales.