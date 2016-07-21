Music from Café Society

A hallmark of Woody Allen films is the director’s use of Dixieland and other vintage music, even when the setting is in the present day. For his latest, Café Society , the music fits the time and place. Set in 1930s Hollywood, the movie features a soundtrack of songs from the period. A few original recordings from the era are included, such as Benny Goodman’s “I Didn’t Know What Time it Was” and Count Basie’s “Taxi War Dance.” However, most are new renditions of old standards by Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks. A collector of pre-World War II American popular music, Giordano’s jazz combo executes the tunes with a fun light touch without sacrificing a single note of authenticity. Café Society: The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack , is out on CD.