One Scary Therapist

×

The urgency of the eerie thememusic, the autumnal setting, the familiar gothic angle of a cruel lunaticauthority figure—it all suggests a horror film. The Scarapist is a sort ofhorror thriller with an unusual twist—it’s an indictment of bad New Agepseudo-therapists with a particularly demented villain.

Written, co-directed (with Synthian Sharp) and starring Milwaukee expatriateJeanne Marie Spicuzza, The Scarapistis also a film of mounting domestic anxiety, creative frustration and dangerousmind games. Spicuzza plays the protagonist, Lana. Although she has a materiallycomfortable upper-middle class life and an adorable daughter, Lana is marriedto an insensitive lunkhead and snaps back as their relationship sputters intoangry outbursts. She is not making progress on her novel. Feeling blocked, sheseeks help from a therapist, Ilsa (Katy Colloton).

Many visually arresting segments support the intriguingstory. Good use is made of the autumnal suburban landscape—shot in Milwaukee,East Troy and surrounding areas—whose falling leaves and lurid colors suggestunease. The Scarapist skirts genres, flirting with horror without entirelysurrendering to its charms, and critiques dubious forms of psychotherapy,especially claims for unlocking repressed memories. Ilsa’s treatment (“innerwork” she calls it) involves hypnosis and suggestion and tries to manipulatethe will of her clients.

Spicuzza and fellow Milwaukeean R. Michael Gull (playing oneof Ilsa’s henchmen) give the most fully rounded performances. The Scarapist hasits Milwaukee debut 7:30 p.m., Oct. 22 at the Oriental Theatre.