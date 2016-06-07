Pee-wee’s Big Music

×

After31 years, the madcap fun of Pee-wee’s Big Adventure cannot be reproduced, butthe Netflix film Pee-wee’s Big Holiday will trigger nostalgia for some viewers. The show also brings back Mark Mothersbaugh, the former Devo member whose theme music enlivened“Pee-wee’s Playhouse,” the popular HBO show from the late ‘80s.





The soundtrackto Pee-wee’s Big Holiday demonstrates that Mothersbaugh has full command overthe craft of scoring a full-length film. His music sonically replicates thehustle-bustle and hijinks and the circus-like atmosphere with its playfulevocations of jazz and classic scores from the 1950s.