In Plain Truth, the excellent Mariska Hargitay (“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”) plays a hard driving attorney who begins to feel guilty for getting Wall Street crooks off the hook for their crimes. Soon enough, she finds herself in an entirely different place, defending an unmarried, teenage Amish girl accused of killing her unwanted baby at birth. Based on the novel by Jodi Picoult, PlainTruth is an unusually compelling made for TV movie—a psychologically acute examination of the closed world of the Amish culminating in a courtroom drama. Originally produced for the Lifetime channel, Plain Truth is out on DVD.