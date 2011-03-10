Presidential Secrets?

After the outlines of the Manhattan Project were revealed by the flash of the atomic bombing of Japan, it was clear that the executive branch of our government was willing and capable of devoting enormous reserves of money and manpower to vast, covert operations. Since then, conspiracy theorists have vied with reality to describe what goes on at the hidden levels beyond Top Secret.

Such is the selling point of the History Channel special "The President's Book of Secrets" (out on DVD). An awkward fusion of facts, informed speculation and fantasy, the program is nonetheless full of fascinating glimpses into the secluded precincts of the presidency. The narrator keeps asking a ludicrous question: "What if a Book of Secrets was passed from one President to another from the beginning of the republic?" Well, the program offers no evidence despite glancing allusions to the presidential proclivity for freemasonry and Skull & Bones.

Aided by interviews with Dan Rather, Newt Gingrich, former CIA director Michael Hayden and various American historians, "The President's Book" does offer insight into how governing works at the highest levels. The President cannot know every detail because there are so many details, including covert operations whose execution is left to subordinates. Some things are never written down for fear of leaks. There really is a Situation Room and a secure bunker below the White House, along with the suitcase that could launch a nuclear strike, the "President's Emergency Satchel." Interviewed for the program, Gerald Ford's daughter Susan reminisces about a secret doorway and hidden passagean escape route from the White House. But is there really a network of hundreds of hidden bunkers across the U.S.? Hundreds?

The list of interesting topics within this 90-minute special is extensive. The "continuity of government" in case of the President's death is provided for in the Constitution and by statute, but has the executive branch developed more extensive, secretive plans along these lines? And yes, there really is a "Black Budget" unsupervised by Congress, hidden among cryptic line items in the federal budget. Are the billions of dollars for these mysterious projects allocated for futuristic defense research? Or what? "The President's Book of Secrets" is entertaining, sometimes informative and a little maddening in its refusal to sift reality from rumor. But then again, sometimes rumors contain at least half truths.