Romance on the Slopes

<p> <em>Chalet Girl</em> is a light British teen comedy poured into a feel-good Hollywood mold. Fresh faced Felicity Jones (<em>Northanger Abbey</em>) is game as Kim, a one-time U.K. skateboard star whose championship run ended in the post-traumatic shock of the car crash that killed her mum. Hoping to escape her dead end at the fast food counter, Kim lands a housekeeping job in the Austrian Alps for a wealthy international family. She's the odd girl out, her working class origins painfully obvious in a posh girl. The story takes familiar turns as her seemingly evil housekeeping colleague turns nice and a sympathetic Finnish snowboard instructor coaxes her to use her skills on the snow. Love stirs at first sight between Kim and the wealthy family's hunky son, Jonny (Ed Westwick of <em>Gossip Girl</em>). Brooke Shields plays a small but pivotal role as Jonny's haughty mother. </p> <p><em>Chalet Girl</em> is out on DVD. </p>