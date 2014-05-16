Seeing Mr. Magoo

Surely, modern art inspired the animators behind “Mr. Magoo.” At the time the cartoons were released, audiences must have recognized the richly hued, imaginatively drawn Technicolor backdrops as a break from the conventions of Disney and Warner Brothers. And that’s not even to mention the benign Surrealism of the myopic Magoo shaking hands with a water pump and mistaking a dog in the window for his own reflection in the mirror.

A four-DVD set, “The Mr. Magoo Theatrical Collection (1949-1959),” includes all 53 short cartoons released to theaters plus a full-length film featuring the incorrigibly grumpy protagonist. Magnificently voiced by Jim Backus in self-assured Ivy League tones (“By George, that’s a corker!”), Magoo is a wealthy eccentric bungling his way through calamity with nary a scratch. Although he can barely see, he accuses everyone else of being blind!

Wearing a homburg and gesturing with his cigar and walking stick, when he isn’t driving the wrong way down a one-way street in his antique roadster, Magoo inadvertently thwarts dangerous housebreakers, crooked car dealers, corrupt insurance agents, wild animals and arrogant officials. His oblivious aplomb remains hilarious decades later.