Seth at Milwaukee Film Festival

Encouragedby his best friend, a stuffed animal called Christopher, Seth awakens withdetermination: “Today is the day I accomplish my goals” He has 11 of them,ranging in difficulty from finishing his vegetables to learning guitar. Meetinghis deadline, Seth uncorks some champagne, dresses in a tux (minus thetrousers) and throws a party for himself and his stuffed animal friends. Themood darkens when Christopher arrives and demands—like some fairytaletroll—that Seth accomplish a twelfth goal, the hardest one of all—impressinghis father.

Theshort film “Seth”—produced by Dash Arnott and Arianna Lyons and directed by Zach Lasry—is a comedy ofexasperation as the spirit of self-improvement runs aground against parentaldisappointment and disapproval. “Seth” has played several festivals, includingHolly Shorts and the Chicago Comedy Film Festival, and will be screened at theMilwaukee Film Festival as the pre-feature to the Jason Schwartzman comedy 7Chinese Brothers, 7:15 p.m., Sept. 30, at the Avalon Theater.

