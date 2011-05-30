Sinatra's September Songs

Frank Sinatra had already entered the autumn of his years through the first three concert documentaries collected on the two-DVD set Around the World. When he recorded the final documentary winter had closed in. But although the peak of his artistry was no longer reachable, Sinatra was no slouch with a song.

By the time of “Ol' Blue Eyes is Back” (1973), “Sinatra: The Main Event” (1974) and “Sinatra in Concert at Royal Festival Hall” (1970), the singer had learned to make the most of his diminishing range and scale. His golden voice had mellowed to amber but he retained a distinct potency as an interpreter. Even on the last and most rarely seen of the documentaries, “Sinatra in Japan: Live at the Budokan Hall, Tokyo” (1985), he took delight in playing with the words and the woody tones of his voice. Always a poised performer, Sinatra remained a little larger than life through the end as he surveyed the great American songbook with confidant ease.

Around the World is the more affordable version of the massive seven-DVD box set, Frank Sinatra: Concert Collection.