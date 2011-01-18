Still Bill Withers

Bill Withers was always a bit of an anomaly in R&B. As shown in the documentary Still Bill (out on DVD), he was in his early 30s when he went from factory worker to star, with little of the usual dues paying in the local bars. Strumming his guitar and calling up the deep spirit of the blues, Withers was a soulful troubadour whether amidst the slippery funk of “Use Me” or the stark moan of “Ain’t No Sunshine.” He was a songwriter and singer who gave from the heart regardless of trends. “Grandma’s Hands” was one of the greatest affirmations of love across the generations to ever climb the charts.

Filmmakers Damani Baker and Alex Vlack assembled vintage television footage of Withers from his peak years in the ‘70s, but the heart of Still Bill are their interviews with the man today, a gracious figure reminiscing while making new recordings in his home studio. Withers never abandoned music as much as he abandoned a music industry staffed by unsympathetic producers with sterile, formulaic ideas. Rather than tow their dull line, he turned his back on the business and concentrated on raising a family. Withers’ daughter lends a cool, lovely voice to his new sessions.