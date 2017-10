×

2015 will be remembered as the year when TheForce reawakened. But although Star Wars is sucking the oxygen out of multiplexeseverywhere, 2015 was also a year when several fine “smaller” films arrived inlocal theaters. They dealt with many themes in many ways, but in all cases,they coupled good acting with smart screenplays. Here are my 10 favoritefeature films from 2015, plus five favorite documentaries and an honorable mentionfor best animated feature,

10 Favorite Feature Films

1. Ex-Machina

2. Joy

3. Mr. Holmes

4. Steve Jobs

5. The Big Short

6. Stars Wars: The Force Awakens

7. Carol

8. I’ll See You in My Dreams

9. Room

10. Spotlight

5 Favorite Documentaries

1. Listen to Me Marlon

2. Red Army

3. Amy

4. Deli Man

5. Merchants of Doubt

Favorite Animated Feature

Inside Out