White House Top Secrets

Released in the fever days of the Presidential election race, the DVD “Secret Access: The Presidency” packages a trio of A&E network specials as a DVD set. Each episode promises a glimpse into the hidden recesses of the office and all succeed to varying degrees. “Secret Access: Air Force One” and “The White House Behind Closed Doors” are relatively straightforward and self-explanatory documentaries. “Air Force One” is more interesting for being less familiar, showing the massive hanger where the two Air Force Ones wait between flights. The planes are maintained daily, buffed and polished to a regal glow and serviced with food purchased anonymously to avoid the risk of poisoning. The third documentary, “The President’s Book of Secrets,” contains some nuggets, including Presidential daughter Susan Ford’s revelation about hidden doorways in the White House and a secret tunnel through the Treasury. However, no proof is offered for its wingnut obsession with a “secret book” passed from President to President since republic began.