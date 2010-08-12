Wild Date Night

The magic can easily drain from marriage, leaving behind a residue of memory and desire amidst the dull 9-5, the demanding kids, the toy strewn home. Date Night, a farcical exploration of this theme staring a pair of gifted comedians, Tina Fey and Steve Carrell, is out now on Blu-ray.

When Phil impulsively decides to take Claire to Claw, Manhattan’s trendiest seafood restaurant, he hopes to rekindle the lost romance, not to fall headfirst into the a crime melodrama complete with sharkskin-suited mobsters, crooked cops and corruption in high places. In a case of mistaken identity, the middle class couple from New Jersey stumble from four star dining into the wildest ride of their lives. Does the lure of danger electrify them or should they just have stayed home? The spotty, only occasionally laugh-out-loud script leaves it open. But the engaging Fey and masterfully deadpan Carrell shine through a story that—despite its many holes—comments on the danger of marriage once it has slumped into a dull routine.