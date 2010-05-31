Although their situation was always precarious, Indians were able to maintain a middle class life in 1950s South Africa if they kept within the lines drawn for them. Blacks, on the other hand, were subject to the worst abuse. The World Unseen (out on DVD) memorably depicts Indian life in South Africa and the difficult relations between ethnic groups under the racist apartheid system. The film by writer-director Shamim Sarif has the undemanding form and plot turns of a made for TV movie, but makes many interesting social observations. The free spirited Amina, who runs a hip cafe with jazz on the hi-fi, declares, “I love South Africa, the freedom, the space,” in contrast to caste-bound India. Her aunt sees things from a different angle. “All these Africans! That’s the problem with this country!” she remarks without irony.