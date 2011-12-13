The bomb that blew the top hats off the crowd was branded as the work of anarchists by the papers hawked on the London streets of <em>Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows</em>. The great detective, however, discerns a more sinister hand behind the wave of terrorism sweeping across Europe. Holmes' sharp, bloodhound's nose for finding and tracking clues, coupled with a brilliant acumen for seeing patterns behind apparently disconnected events, leads him to the door of his evil opposite, Professor Moriarty.<em><br /><br />A Game of Shadows</em> is that rarity, a sequel better than what preceded it. Director Guy Ritchie tramped down the ludicrous pyrotechnic overkill in favor of a story Arthur Conan Doyle could almost have written. Of course, the main reason to see the 2009 <em>Sherlock Holmes</em> as well as <em>A</em> <em>Game of Shadows</em> is the stellar performance by Robert Downey Jr. Playing Holmes as a disheveled dandy, slightly larger than life like the Conan Doyle character, Downey is febrile yet focused, crazy-eyed but compassionate. Living on coffee and coca leaves, which perhaps explains his abrupt and tightly wound manner, Holmes dashes through a series of high-wire encounters with Moriarty, played by Jared Harris as a most unappealing villain—a genius with bad complexion, a sniggering man who is a master criminal, an agent of moral chaos and a ruthless investor. Buying up the industries that make the bullets as well as the bandages, Moriarty hopes to make a killing, as they say on Wall Street, by provoking a world war. Lacking Downey's charisma, Harris gives a capable performance that never threatens to draw attention from the star.<br /><br />Ritchie edits a few scenes with Hitchcock's sure hand for visually advancing the plot. More often, though, he relies on supersonic flash editing, especially the whirl-and-blur fight scenes where Holmes clobbers Moriarty's henchmen (and takes a pounding himself). Although it already looks <em>so</em> late last century, Ritchie also deploys lots of <em>Matrix</em>-style slow motion. But with its easy mix of humor, drama and action, <em>A Game of Shadows</em> isn't far from the spirit of those Basil Rathbone Holmes movies from the 1940s—if they had been shot on a big budget, in color and with special effects yet to be invented.<br /><br /><br />Sadly, Jude Law is no Nigel Bruce as Dr. Watson, but merely a handsome potted plant moved from one scene to another. Noomi Rapace (Lisbeth Salander from the Swedish <em>Girl With the Dragon Tattoo</em> trilogy) plays the Gypsy fortuneteller who joins forces with Holmes and adds a jolt of Victorian girl power to the story. Will <em>A Game of Shadows</em> mark the last time Downey plays the great sleuth? Remember, even Conan Doyle couldn't kill Sherlock Holmes.