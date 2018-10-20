Today at the Milwaukee Film Festival: Saturday, Oct. 20

Jinn Saturday, Oct. 20 @ 10 a.m. Oriental Theatre Main

In Islam and the Near East, the jinn are spirits capable of assuming human or non-human animal form—they can be good, bad or indifferent. The protagonist of Jinn, Summer (newcomer Zoe Renee), is a high school senior and aspiring dance major confronted suddenly with a life-changing shift. Her mother converts to Islam, dons a hijab and subsumes herself in a new system of thought and discipline and a new community. Will Summer follow suit? San Francisco-based director Nijla Mumin has developed a body of work concerned with African American women who find themselves “between worlds” and in search of their identity. It’s not always an easy quest. As Summer says, she wonders whether she was “born in one body with two souls.”

