Today at the Milwaukee Film Festival: Thursday, Oct. 18

× Expand Science Fair, directed by Milwaukee native Christina Costantini, opens the 2018 Milwaukee Film Festival at the Oriental Theatre on Thursday, Oct. 18.

Science Fair Thursday, Oct. 18 @ 7 p.m. Oriental Theatre Main

Science students once had a bad rep—they were geeks in button-down collars, thick glasses and high-water pants. One of the best things about today’s world is how that image has changed. This is nowhere better represented than in the documentary Science Fair. Directed by Milwaukee native Christina Costantini, Science Fair looks at the annual International Science and Engineering Fair in Los Angeles, a lively competition (think Spellbound) that draws high achievers from around the world. These young scientists aren’t locked in ivory towers but are committed to hands-on projects to improve lives. The film is a hopeful essay on the vanguard of a young generation pushing for a better future against the politics of stupidity currently governing American policy toward science and technology.

Note from the Milwaukee Film Festival: A ticket to the opening night film, Science Fair, grants you access to the festival's opening night party (9 p.m. @ Good City Brewing). Only purchase tickets to the opening night party if you are NOT attending Science Fair beforehand!

Also screened at 11 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 21, Oriental Theatre East.

See all of our daily previews of what's ahead at the 2018 Milwaukee Film Festival here.