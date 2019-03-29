Twisted Dreams Film Festival Returns with Horror and More

× Expand Photo Credit: Twisted Dreams Film Festival

Milwaukee's Twisted Dreams Horror Festival returns to the Times Cinema April 4-7 with feature-length films, short film programs, live music, panel discussions, gore, humor and more.

Mark Borchardt will be the recipient of the 2019 Backbone of Wisconsin Horror Award. The award is presented for recognition in helping keep horror a thriving genre in Wisconsin. Borchardt has been making movies in Wisconsin for years, and his short film Coven has become a cult classic. He was also the subject of the documentary American Movie. He will receive the award Friday, April 5 ,at 7 p.m., followed by a 112-minute Twisted Wisconsin Short program. Homegrown talent abounds with Milwaukee native-director Ryland Tews’ Lake Michigan Monster, at 7:15 p.m. on Sunday, April 7. Panels include “How to Get Your Film Distributed”, and “Short Cuts: A Discussion on the Art of Short Filmmaking.”

Another highlight will be Joe Bob Briggs’ one man show, “How Rednecks Saved Hollywood,” which uses 200 clips and stills to review the history of rednecks in America as told through the classics of both grindhouse and mainstream movies, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 6.

Here are some film titles and taglines from this year’s festival: The Dammed Thing; “Crocodiles, religious zealots, psycho inmates and voodoo-based experiments block her every escape”; “the aging Texas Ranger that put him away comes out of retirement to stop the monster’s rampage, this time for good.”; “only to find they're not running from the law, but for their lives as they're stalked and hunted by creatures of unknown origin.”; “How Thunder Road, the Whiskey Rebellion, the tight cutoffs worn by Claudia Jennings in Gator Bait, illegal Coors beer, and the Cannonball Baker Sea-to-Shining-Sea Memorial Trophy Dash combined to inspire the greatest movie in the history of the world”; Ro-Boob: The Farting Robot Monster; Zombie Bites Werewolf; “A young punk and a houseful of drunks square off against the gang of militant straight-edgers”; “After several failed attempts, Seafield is forced to take matters into his own drunken hands.”

Twisted Dreams Film Festival runs April 4-7 at the Times Cinema, 5906 W. Vliet St. For the complete schedule, visit twisteddreamsff.com.