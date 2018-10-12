Warren Miller's 'Face of Winter' Celebrates a Legacy

Winter is right around the corner, and that means Warren Miller Entertainment (WME) is kicking things off with an installment of its annual ski and snowboard film and tour. This year’s film, Face of Winter, celebrates the late, great Warren Miller—who became known as the face of winter throughout the industry—as well as the places and people he influenced along the way.

New faces and veteran athletes will come together on screen to pay tribute to the man who started it all. Jonny Moseley, Marcus Caston, Seth Wescott, Forrest Jillson, Kaylin Richardson, and featured athletes of the U.S. Cross Country Ski Team visit some of Miller’s favorite places from Engleberg to Chamonix, British Columbia to Alaska, Chile, Iceland, New Zealand and more.

“The film is for anyone whose life (whether they realize it or not) was impacted by Warren Miller,” says WME Managing Director Andy Hawk. “We are all the face of winter—from the athletes to the audience to the locals in far-off destinations or even at our home mountain. Warren recognized this, and this year’s film celebrates that.”

All fans, young and old, are invited to come together and carry on the tradition of the official kickoff to winter during the 2018 national tour. Film attendees will enjoy lift ticket and gear savings from Warren Miller resort, retail, and other partners. Plus, all moviegoers will be entered to win nightly prizes like swag and ski vacations.

Face of Winter will premiere worldwide in Portland, Ore. at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall on October 12. Screenings will then sweep across the U.S., from the Pacific Northwest to the East Coast from October to December. The tour will stop in Milwaukee on Saturday, Oct. 27 at the Pabst Theater. You can purchase tickets here.

Sponsors of the 2018 Warren Miller tour include: Volkswagen, Mount Gay Rum, L.L. Bean, Helly Hansen, Marmot, Switzerland Tourism, Ski Portillo, K2, Black Crows, Marker Dalbello Völkl USA, Blizzard Tecnica, and SKI Magazine.