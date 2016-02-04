Where to Eat Out on Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is coming up fast, and reservations at restaurants fill up quickly, so plan ahead. It's never too early to make reservations. Since it falls on a Sunday this year, some places are offering specials all weekend, spreading the love out a little bit. Here are some of the Valentine's Day dining specials around town.

Water Buffalo will have a prix fixe menu on the 12th-14th. Some options include roasted red pepper bisque, Louisiana crab cakes, beef tenderloin kabobs and grilled Amish chicken with champagne risotto. $75 per couple.

Smyth at the Iron Horse Hotel is hosting their Valentine's dinner on Saturday 13th. The menu includes an oyster shot; choice of parsnip and truffle or hearts of palm soup; entree choices of fluke, beef tenderloin or mushroom tagliatelle; and a chocolate and coffee dessert. $85 per person, wine pairings $35.

The Brown Bottle's Valentine dinners will be available Friday and Saturday only. Diners will get their choice of three courses and a flight of champagne. Menu items include crab cakes, seafood pasta, ribeye and baked Alaska. $75 per person. Main menu also available.

Distil will offer a 3-course Valentine's meal on Saturday the 13th only. It includes craft cocktail pairings and a sharable dessert with Cava sparkling wine. $75 per couple.

Mi-key's is having their Valentine's dinner on Saturday as well. Three courses with choice of steak or salmon, plus a champagne toast. $55 per couple.

Hom Wood Fired Grill's Cupid's dinners are Friday through Sunday. Dinner includes sharable appetizer and dessert with your entree. $65 per couple. They will also offer a bottle of champagne and fresh strawberries for $25.

Dream Dance Steak at Potawatomi will have a prix fixe menu Friday through Sunday. Menu items include lobster ravioli and filet mignon. $150 per couple including wine pairings.

Mason Street Grill offers a 3-course prix fixe dinner Friday through Sunday. First course choices include seafood gumbo, asparagus soup or chopped salad, followed by a New York strip steak, short ribs, sea scallops or Lakefront Brewery teriyaki glazed salmon. One side dish choice and a dessert trio is also included. $99.95 per couple.

The Chef's Table is hosting a Valentine's Aphrodisiac dinner on Saturday. The upscale event will feature a ray oyster bar, escargot, caviar, foie gras, scallops in a saffron broth, veal tenderloin, chocolate parfait, champagne and beverage pairings. $165 per person.

Motor at the Harley-Davidson Museum is holding a Valentine's dinner with Lakefront Brewery and Central Standard Craft Distillery on Saturday the 13th. The multi-course menu has yet to be announced, but all courses will be paired with Lakefront brews or Central Standard cocktails. $59.95 per person, including a ticket to the museum.

Upcoming Events

Feb 5: Brew City Ladies Night at the Milwaukee County Historical Society. Check out the Brew City MKE exhibition, have a beer, and watch a moderated discussion panel of WI women brewers. Tickets are $20.

Feb 6: Mittenfest at Burnhearts. This popular outdoor festival will have live music, rare brews and of course lots of brandy old fashioneds from Brandyland. Free admission, but bring donations of cash, non-perishable food or clothing for the Hunger Task Force.

Feb 6: ShepEx's own Woman Up at the State Fair Park Expo Center. The health and lifestyle expo will have vendors and information from fitness to finance to shopping. Tickets are $5.