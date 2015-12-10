Milwaukee's Love Affair with Dive Bars

Photo by Kevin Martin, Flickr CC

You often hear the statistic that there's more bars per capita in Milwaukee than anywhere else in the country. I don't know if that's still true (or really whether it ever was), but I do know that every neighborhood has its corner bar...or three, or seven.

By their very nature, neighborhood bars are unassuming gathering places. They've been around for a while, they have their regulars, and chances are they're just bringing in enough money to keep the place afloat. A budget too tight to remodel coupled with regulars who find comfort in sameness means nothing changes much. Voila, you have a dive bar.

I know that someone, somewhere considers the term “dive bar” to be the ultimate insult. I have not come across those people, at least not in Milwaukee. We tend to see dive bars not as dirty, but well-loved; not cramped, but cozy; not unglamorous, but comfortable. Corner bars, almost all of which would be considered dive bars, are a way of life and huge part of Milwaukee—and Wisconsin—culture.

There's a few criteria for what makes a bar a dive bar, at least as far as I'm concerned. One, drinks are cheap and simple, no craft cocktails here. Two, there's a crew of regulars that all know each other, and the bartenders (likely also the owners) know them. Three, it's been around for a while and things are worn out, possibly dirty. Four, there's something to do besides drink, like TVs, jukebox that may or may not work, darts, pool, or a “for entertainment purposes only” game machine. Things a dive bar usually doesn't have: a working website, “artisanal” anything, or décor purchased on Etsy.

Everyone has their favorite dive bar, usually one within walking distance of their home, naturally. If you venture out of your neighborhood, though, there's a world of dive bars to explore. Here are a few notable ones:

Gee Willickers in Riverwest. Don't be turned off by having to get buzzed in by the bartender; once you're in everyone treats you like family. Like many dive bars, there's a taco night and dogs wandering around.

Just Art's Saloon in Walker's Point. Art is a real character and what makes this bar great. He'll regale you with stories from his eventful life while you belly up to his bar.

Blackbird Bar in Bay View. This one's on the cusp of being too popular to be considered a dive bar, thanks to some national press lately. Still, it's quirky and worth a stop.

Franky's Newport Lounge in Bay View. Friendly bartenders, cheap drinks and an eclectic clientele make this a super popular hangout.

Thurman's just off Brady St. You'll find shuffleboard, folk music and hippies at this bar. There will always be a dog wandering around for you to pet, too.

