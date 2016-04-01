New Restaurants for the Mayfair Collection and Miller Park Announces New Eats

Hospitality Democracy, the restaurant group led by Joe Sorge, has announced it will be expanding once again. Three of the group's six restaurants will be joining the Mayfair Collection in Wauwatosa where construction and openings have been ongoing since 2014. AJ Bombers, Smoke Shack and Holey Moley Coffee + Doughnuts will join the other restaurants and shops planned for the site.

All three restaurants will be housed in one 6,200-square-foot stand alone building, but will be separate spaces. The building will be located just east of Pizza Man and south of a planned Hilton Homewood Suites hotel, near the very center of the entire Mayfair Collection site. A planned parking garage attached to the hotel will also be available for guests of the restaurants, making parking a breeze in what is always a busy shopping center.

Each restaurant will stay true to its well-established brand. Smoke Shack will serve up BBQ on the eastern half of the building. It will include a seasonal outdoor patio and bar constructed with reclaimed wood for the same aesthetic as the original location in the Third Ward.

AJ Bombers will have the same Willy Wonka-like interior design and serve up burgers, beer and of course peanuts to its adoring public. Yes, there will be a “p-nut bomb” system rigged up as well, so you know the kids will be occupied.

Holey Moley will also be sticking to its made-from-scratch fresh doughnuts in a myriad of interesting flavors, including vegan and gluten-free options. In addition, it will also feature the signature creation from its Miller Park location: doughnut custard sandwiches. All three restaurants will have parking spots reserved just outside the doors for pick-up and catering orders.

The restaurants are scheduled to open in late summer or fall of 2016.

New Food at Miller Park

Opening day is next week, and while we all know the Brewers are in a rebuilding phase, going to a game at Miller Park is still a treat. The Brewers released a long list of new food items available this year, with new spins on old classics and some lighter fare for those 90-degree August days:

- Jalapeno popper dog: hot dog with cheese sauce an fried jalapeno

- Wisconsin dog: hot dog with beer jam, chopped bacon and sauerkraut

- Banh mi brat: bratwurst with Asian slaw and cilantro-lime mayo

- Racing Sausages chili loaded baked potato: baked potato topped with sausage chili, sour cream and cheddar

- Brisket sloppy joe from Smoke Shack

- Stormin' Gorman BBQ pork sandwich: Carolina-style sauced pulled pork on a roll

- Turkey focaccia sandwich: turkey, fontina cheese and pesto aioli

- Supper club ham and cheese sandwich: ham, pickles and pimento cheese spread

- Buffalo chicken fries: waffle fries topped with shredded chicken, buffalo sauce, cheese sauce and blue cheese dressing

- Soba noodle salad: noodles and vegetables in a chile lime vinaigrette with sesame seeds

- Baby spice doughnut custard sandwich at Holey Moley: sugar doughnut with vanilla custard, chocolate ganache and salted caramel

I don't know about you, but the banh mi brat, soba noodle salad and baby spice doughnut sandwich are all on my short list.

Upcoming Beer and Dining Events

April 2: An Afternoon with Ommegang from Milwaukee Girls Pint Out at Groppi's. Sample unlimited Ommegang brews and food from Groppi's on their patio. Tickets $20.

April 3: Craft Beer Benefit for the Domes at Sugar Maple. Celebrate Sugar Maple's 8th anniversary while they raise funds for the Mitchell Park Domes. Auctions, food truck, bottle share and of course amazing craft brews.