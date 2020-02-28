Crawdaddy’s Jonathan Klug Championed Louisiana Cooking

Photo courtesy of Cradwaddy's Roadhouse Jonathan Klug was chef and co-owner of Crawdaddy's Roadhouse

Jonathan Klug, chef and co-owner of Crawdaddy's Roadhouse, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the age of 51.

Klug was a prominent Cajun and Creole restaurateur in Milwaukee. The much-anticipated opening of his restaurant in July 2019 generated more buzz than any other spot all year. Fans of his original West Allis Crawdaddy’s, open between 1995 and 2013, clamored to have their favorite restaurant, and their beloved chef, back again. Klug delivered, replicating everything from the energetic atmosphere to his distinctive menu of Louisiana classics. The execution of his menu was just as good as ever, from the unique stuffed bread balls to the fried eggplant filled with seafood in a gravy so rich it makes you want to lick the plate.

Klug is survived by his wife, Lety, and three sons. In a Facebook post, she described him as "a great father, husband, Chef, wonderful human being" who "dedicated his life to his family" and "had a great passion for cooking." He was a graduate of the Waukesha County Technical College culinary program and a member of the American Culinary Federation Milwaukee chapter.

He died on Mardi Gras, and while that holiday will now be bittersweet for his family, friends and colleagues, it's fitting that the man who facilitated so many celebrations for Milwaukeeans in his life will forever be celebrated on that day himself.