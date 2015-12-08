Bass Bay, A Classic Supper Club

One of the hottest new brew houses and eateries to hit the area’s dining scene is a hidden gem tucked away in a Muskego neighborhood on Bass Bay.

Bass Bay Brewhouse is the quintessential supper club that makes you feel as though you stepped back in time to a much simpler life. Its bar and two-room banquet hall have plenty of seating for all the locals and people from the city that want a more casual dining experience that still boasts good fresh food. The establishment doesn’t have to be fancy to be upscale—it has a simple décor of mason jars filled with fresh flowers on the tables, low ceilings with wood beams and an attached patio that is enjoyable in warmer weather for sitting out on the bay. Although casual, the service is still top notch and accommodating.

The craft cocktail menu ($6-$9) features seasonal offerings. If classic is more your style, the old fashioned, dry martini or Negroni will fit the bill. The wine list is small, but all local beers are plentiful and once Bass Bay’s own brewery opens they will have an array of their home-brewed beers available.

The menu includes hearty sandwiches and delicious burgers served on paper-lined pie tins, all of them in generous portions. The burger meat is ground in house. Don’t pass up “The Hangover Burger”($13) (even if you aren’t suffering from one!) with its moist meat, covered in cheeses, bacon, cheesy hash browns and a fried egg with chipotle mayo.

A popular appetizer called “Tootsies” ($10) is made from shrimp, onion and chive cream cheese in a crispy wonton. The size is that of eggrolls, not Tootsie Rolls; the crunchy exterior oozes with shrimp and cream cheese. It was served with a honey mustard sauce that wasn’t necessary with all the other flavors in the roll.

The baked French onion soup ($6) was made with a rich stock and melted cheese. It was pure comfort food and as nostalgic as the ’70s music playing in the background. A good barometer for forecasting the start of a great meal is the breadbasket and Bass Bay sure pegged the meter. The warm bread with a crusty exterior and tender inside was a great addition to the soup.

There are several salads on the menu including the wedge ($9) and my favorite, “The Harvest” ($10), both large portions for a dinner salad, especially if you add chicken or shrimp. The Harvest had a wonderful balance of flavors and textures by the addition of plenty of cheese, nuts and fruits.

The entrées are all classic with a modern twist and are hearty on a cold day. The pot roast ($14) melted in my mouth and was coated with a rich beef jus and served with creamy mashed potatoes. Missing your grandma’s fried chicken? The popular chicken fried chicken ($14) was a large plate of fried chicken crunchy on the outside but moist on the inside, covered in a rich black pepper gravy. Bass Bay also serves “The Classic Wisconsin Fish Fry “($12). The perfectly coated and fried Atlantic cod was crisp and not at all greasy, great for any day of the week.

Co-owner and chef Kurt Fogle, known for his extraordinary pastry skills and creativity at previous restaurants, has come up with some tasty and reinvented desserts like his signature “Take 5,” an over-the-top treat that’s a riff on the candy bar. Also delicious was the cheesecake served in a mason jar with a dreamy layer of Door County cherries. Weekend brunch was equally impressive, from the fall-inspired mimosas, eggs benedict and omelets to a “sweets” category featuring waffles and the like. Many dishes pull from local farmers and vendors.

Bass Bay Brewhouse is currently renovating the downstairs, which will serve as the restaurant and brewery, in a fashion similar to the upper level. Once this is completed (end of the year is the target date), the upstairs will be a rentable banquet hall only.

Bass Bay Brewhouse

S79W15851 Aud Mar Drive, Muskego

414-377-9449

$$

bassbaybrewhouse.com

Handicapped access: No