Where They Eat: Yollande Deacon, chef and owner, Irie Zulu

When Yollande Deacon, chef and owner of Irie Zulu on North Ave., isn’t busy stewing goat curry at her own restaurant, she generally sticks to her neighborhood. Ono Kine Grindz, located just a half block away, is one of her favorites. “I eat consistently at Ono Kine Grindz; I’m always there,” she says. “My favorite is the garlic shrimp.” She also has nothing but praise for owners Guy Roeseler and David Lau. “The duo are excellent in executing and celebrating Hawaiian cuisine. They’re simply the best with lots of heart!”

Ono Kine Grindz

7215 W. North Ave.

778-0727

okgrindz.com

$-$$