New in MKE: Openings and Closings on Milwaukee’s Dining Scene

Long-awaited Caribbean and Italian restaurants have opened this month in Milwaukee, along with a sandwich shop and make-your-own pizza chain.

Dorsia

1301-07 E. Brady St.

539-6826

dorsiamke.com | Facebook

Price range: $$

A new Italian spot named after a fictional restaurant in the movie American Psycho has opened in the former Mimma’s space on Brady Street. Dorsia is owned by Geno Cataldo, whose family owns Jo-Cat’s Pub next door. The space was completely remodeled with a modern aesthetic, including dark gray walls in the bar and bright pop art posters. The focus of the menu is antipasti meant for sharing, along with homemade pastas. Pasta dishes can be ordered as an entrée or as a flight of three or more. Bucatini ($13) is dressed with tomatoes, guanciale, Parmesan and basil. Crudo ($15) is an appetizer meant for sharing with raw scallops, hamachi, peppers and cucumbers. Brunch, cocktails and an extensive wine list are also available.

Boo Boo’s

405 S. Second St.

Price range: $

Richard Regner, owner of Soup Bros., has opened a sandwich shop named Boo Boo’s. Located right around the corner from Soup Bros. in the former Philly Way space, Boo Boo’s serves up a variety of hot and cold sandwiches for lunch and dinner. Regner will be baking the various breads used for the sandwiches, along with sourcing some from local bakeries. Sandwiches are priced between $8 and $9, and all include homemade fries. Classics like deli turkey, tuna salad with capers and grilled liverwurst with onions and mustard are on the menu, plus griddled items like cheesesteak. The tiny space including the enclosed patio has been remodeled, but with limited seating. Takeout is a good bet.

Likkle Jamayka

235 S. Second St.

210-2814

likklejamayka.com | Facebook

Price range: $$$

A Caribbean restaurant has opened in Walker’s Point. Likkle Jamayka will focus on Jamaican cuisine but will include influences from around the Caribbean. Owner Adriel McFarlane is from Jamaica and moved to the U.S. six years ago. The menu is small, with 10 appetizers and salads, half a dozen entrées, sides and a few desserts. Seafood plays heavily, including appetizers like blue lump crab cakes ($14.25) with Cajun remoulade and fried conch ($14.75); the latter called “Jewels of the Bahamas” here. Jamaican patties ($8.25), a hand-held pastry filled with curried chicken and beef, are a favorite island food, as is the curried goat ($22.95) with snow peas, carrots and potatoes. Classic jerk chicken gets a makeover here into jerk chicken and waffles ($23.75) with strawberry salsa and rum and coconut maple glaze. Lunch brings sandwiches and small plates, like the Caribbean delight ($13.75), a sandwich with smoked salmon and slaw served with sweet potato fries.

MOD Pizza

4151 N. Oakland Ave.

509-8350

modpizza.com/locations/shorewood | Facebook

Price range: $

National pizza chain MOD has opened in Shorewood. It’s the second location in the Milwaukee area, with a New Berlin location that opened last year. The fast casual restaurant uses an assembly line-style prep area, similar to other burrito chains. Pizzas are all the same price ($7.87), regardless of the amount of toppings. Gluten-free crusts and extra-thick crust pizzas are also available for an additional charge. Diners can choose from pizzas with names like Tristan with roasted red peppers, mushrooms and pesto, or create their own from more than 30 available toppings.

Closings

The Hotch Spot on E. Kenilworth Place has announced that their last day will be Sunday, June 25 after getting a vacate notice from their landlord. Nearby, G-Daddy’s BBC on E. North Ave. has closed, along with Baba Ghanouj on N. Humboldt Ave. Thai Lotus in Silver City has also shut its doors.