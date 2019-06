× Expand Heskeith Flavien

La Merenda 125 E. National Ave.

414-389-0125

lamerenda125.com

Heskeith Flavien, executive chef at Mason Street Grill, is from St. Lucia and has lived and traveled all over the world. When he’s in the mood for international cuisine, he heads to La Merenda. “The atmosphere, especially on the patio, is amazing,” Flavien says. “They have incredible servers who are energetic and knowledgeable of the menu. My girlfriend and I go there frequently because we get the chance to sample many dishes from around the world in just one sitting.”