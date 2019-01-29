Where They Eat: Nathan Heck

When he isn't smoking barbecue or karate-chopping fries as head chef of Eagle Park Brewing, Nathan Heck likes to grab Mexican eats. “For quick bites, I will go to Taqueria El Cabrito for their menudo or tacos ranging from goat to chorizo,” Heck says. Restaurante Juquilita is his go-to for Oaxacan food, where he tries something new every time but always pairs it with an aqua jamaica. When he and his girlfriend, Laura, head for a night out, their choice is often Goodkind. They get a cocktail or beer, and they agree that “anything off the menu is amazing. It's comfy, warm and like a neighborhood bar.”

Taqueria El Cabrito

1100 S. 11th St.

414-385-9000

Restaurante Juquilita

2344 S. 27th St.

414-226-6967

Goodkind

2457 S. Wentworth Ave.

414-763-4706