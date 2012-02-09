Add Some Spice With Glorioso's Human Torch

The tables near the entrance of Glorioso's Market (1011 E. Brady St.) are nearly always filled with customers. Sometimes people are just sipping an espresso or a cappuccino, but most of the time you will find someone enjoying a sandwich from the deli. Among the options listed under the “specialty sandwiches,” one leaps to attention: the Human Torch. This sandwich offers slices of Italian deli meats and provolone cheese. The “torch” comes from hot pepper spread on hot muffuletta. It is an intense treat with bold Italian flavors. It may not qualify as super-hot in a five-star Thai rating, but it is not for the faint of heart. For those who like some spice, give it a try. <br /> <p> </p>