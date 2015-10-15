Dining Preview
Ward’s House of Prime and Point Brewery Team Up to Create Point Burger Bar
Ward's House of Prime Owner and Operator Brian Ward has partnered with Stevens Point Brewery to create Point Burger Bar, a build-a-burger and craft beer restaurant set to open Nov. 11 on Milwaukee.
Oct 15, 2015
Support Wisconsin in the Thomas' brand Hometown Breakfast Battle
In honor of its 135th anniversary, Thomas' has launched the Hometown Breakfast Battle, a friendly breakfast competition featuring 135 of America's chefs from 135 cities who have created their own breakfast recipes.
Sep 22, 2015
Authentic Bavarian Experience at Old Town Beer Hall
After a $75,000 renovation, Germantown's Old Town Inn will reopen Friday, Sept. 4 at 6 p.m. as Old Town Beer Hall.
Sep 4, 2015
A Downhome Brewpub in Bay View
While most local brewpubs are big productions, typically the product of veteran restaurateurs, multiple investors and towers of market research, Bay View's new District 14 Brewery and Pub (2273 S. Howell Ave., next to Café Lulu) opts for a different approach.
Oct 21, 2014
Gluten-Free Flavors
Gluten free surfaced with a slightly dowdy reputation a few years back not unlike the image of "health food" 30 years ago. Lingering doubts about gluten-free flavor should be put to rest by the latest cookbook from Jillian Lagasse and J...
Oct 21, 2014