Ward’s House of Prime and Point Brewery Team Up to Create Point Burger Bar

Ward’s House of Prime Owner and Operator Brian Ward has partnered with Stevens Point Brewery to create Point Burger Bar, a build-a-burger and craft beer restaurant set to open Nov. 11 on Milwaukee’s northwest side (10950 W. Good Hope Road). The venue will be the site of a job fair from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, where the new establishment hopes to hire 40-60 individuals to fill positions in management, serving, bartending and kitchen.

Ward has been working with James Beard-nominated Chef Thomas Peschong (formerly of the Riversite in Mequon) to create a menu featuring more than two-dozen signature burgers, sandwiches and entrees, as well as a variety of side dishes and appetizers. Guests will have the option to build their own burger, with nine types of meat and more than 60 toppings to choose from. Point Brewery, a beloved brewer of cider and craft beers in Wisconsin for the past 158 years, will provide the bar’s staple of beer (check out their current Harvest Craft Creations). Guests will have the opportunity to try floats made with Point’s hard beverages as well as custards and shakes specially blended with a variety of liquors.

The 7,500 square foot venue’s design will have seating for more than 300 people, a seasonal outdoor patio and numerous big screen TVs. This location is the first step in a long-range plan to create a new, multi-faceted brand across Wisconsin and in other states, according to the statement announcing the debut.

Point Burger Bar will open Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. The venue’s regular hours will be 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-2:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. In 2016, the venue plans to offer live entertainment as well as weekend brunch. For more information on Point Burger Bar and its job fair, visit pointburgerbar.com.

Dining Happenings

Sweetest Day is Saturday, Oct. 17, and what better way to celebrate those who make your life sweet than with cupcakes at the Mitchell Park Domes (524 S. Layton Blvd.). Cupcake Fest MKE will feature an interactive cupcake factory, community cake decorating, a cupcake flavor contest, a scavenger hunt and coloring station, a DJ dance party, red carpet photos and an artisan craft fair. Following the fest is Sweetest Day Date Night, a fundraising event of the Friends of The Domes, which will feature cocktails, appetizers, a light show at 8 p.m. and liquor-infused cupcakes in the romantic setting of the softly lit domes. Cupcake Fest MKE runs 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sweetest Day Date Night runs 6-10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17. Admission to Cupcake Fest MKE is included in regular Domes admission; admission to Sweetest Day Date Night is $10 per person at the door. For more information, visit CupcakeFestMKE.com and milwaukeedomes.org.

Wisconsin-based Cousins Subs and Johnsonville Sausage pay homage to Wisconsin’s iconic food culture with two limited-time-only subs: the Wisconsin Steak & Brat and the Wisconsin Brat & Bacon. The Wisconsin Steak & Brat features steak, Johnsonville brat slices, local cheddar cheese, lettuce, sautéed onions, pickles, tomato and brown mustard on Italian bread. The Wisconsin Brat & Bacon comes on pretzel bread with Johnsonville brat slices, bacon, local cheddar cheese, sautéed onions, pickles and brown mustard. Both subs are available now at all Cousins Subs locations. For more information, visit cousinssubs.com.