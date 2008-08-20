Brady Street’s Brave Holdout (Brady St. Pharmacy)

Like the horse and carriage, drugstores and lunch coun ters once were tethered together in American life. Nowadays most drugstores are faceless nodes of large corporations.

Food is not on the menu. In so many ways the Brady Street Pharmacy (1696 N. Astor St.) is a brave holdout. A locally owned supporter of local culture, the pharmacy maintains a bustling café for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Many offerings could be called American comfort food-eggs "as you like it" (only 85 cents for one), buttermilk pancakes and ham burgers, fried fish and chicken and even baby beef liver.

Service is swift and efficient with the waitress on duty patrolling the aisles with a bottomless pot of good strong coffee. (David Luhrssen)