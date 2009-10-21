Brookfield Gets a Charro Bar and Restaurant

×

In September, the popular Milwaukee Street bar and restaurantCharro Tacos & Tequila opened a second location in Brookfield (17800 W. Bluemound Road). The layoutremains from the previous occupant, Umami Moto, but the color scheme haschanged to the red, black and white look of Charro’s Milwaukee Street locale. The menu isnearly identical as well, with one important difference: The Brookfield Charrois also open for lunch. The menu wanders through Spainand Latin America. There is ropa vieja from Cuba, fine seafood paella from Spain, andgourmet tacos. The “Charro XXX Death Wings” consist of chicken in a ferociouslyhot habanero pepper sauce. There are also enchiladas served with mole fromexecutive chef Dominic Zumpano. The brown mole has a flavor similar to a molepoblano that uses chocolate and mild chiles. The chicken or beef enchiladas aretopped with mole sauce and some crumbled Chihuahuacheese. Cheese on mole may be different, but the result is still good.