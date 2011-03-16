Buca di Beppo's Winning Formula

Buca di Beppo is a restaurant chain with locations around the country, but the local spot (1233 N. Van Buren St.) does not feel like a generic eatery. The windowless exterior looks like it comes from the 1950s. The interior walls are covered with every type of Italian-American clutter imaginablea special treat is the "Pope room," with a semi-tasteful religious theme. The background music is exactly what you would expect at an Italian restaurant. Food is served family-style, except at lunchtime. The smaller platters serve up to three people, while the larger ones feed up to six. Expect the food to be plentiful, if a bit basic. That's amore!