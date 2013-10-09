Washington Park has a new café. Bus Stop Coffee Shop, named for the nearby Milwaukee County Transit System stop on the 57 line, is next door to the soon-to-be-opened Midwest School of Photography at 4424 W. Lisbon Ave. Both the photography school and the café are owned by baker and photographer Pat Gleason. The café features a range of hot and cold beverages, including Stone Creek coffee and Rishi teas, as well as fresh bread and pastries baked in house by Gleason. Bus Stop Coffee Shop also offers catering to small organizations; box lunches are available. Learn more at busstopcoffeeshop.com and mwsop.com.