Bushy's Pub: Traditional Fish Fry in Muskego

The slightly secluded, high-quality Bushy's Pub and Grill (14831 W. Janesville Road, Muskego) is a shining star in the Muskego fish fry scene. This hunting-lodge-style sports bar, featuring high ceilings, plenty of seating, big-screen TVs and a game room, is sure to be packed on a Friday night, but you and your dining party can still expect fast, friendly service and a great meal. Bushy's impressive menu includes harder-to-find items like oysters Rockefeller and Louisiana-style crawfish. If you are interested in a traditional fish fry, the baked or breaded cod with crunchy coleslaw, rye and choice of fries or potato pancakes makes for a hearty dinner. The seafood combo basket offers other tasty options, including succulent scallops and shrimp.