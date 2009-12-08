Café 1505 Shows Mequon’s Creative Side

×

A neon sign marksthe presence of Café 1505 in the center of a small Mequon shopping complex filled with upscalemerchants. Booths and tables with sleek, curved chairs fill a very pleasantdining area, where colorful artworks liven up walls of reclaimed brick.Numerous windows make even wintry days pleasant. The efficient servers are alldressed in casual black attire at this busy café. Though it can be a bit noisyat times, customers seem to be in a good mood as they enjoy light meals. Onedrawback: Dinner is not served here.

The breakfast menuis standard, with omelets, bagels, waffles and a daily quiche special. Allitems cost less than $10.

The lunch menu iswhere the kitchen shows its more creative side. Saladsand sandwiches dominate, though there are a few entrees as well. Appetizers arecuriously absent, but the two soups featured every day are always very good.

In addition to thedaily quiche, diners will find a few other specials. An example is a salad ofquinoa ($8.95), a grain-like seed that is gluten-free. This salad takes aMediterranean approach by combining the quinoa with finely chopped cilantro andparsley, crumbled feta cheese, red onions and garbanzo beans. The mild dressingconsists of lemon with Dijonmustard. The texture of the quinoa recalls the cracked wheat of tabouli in thispleasant salad.

A new permanentaddition to the menu is the Key Westshrimp salad ($14.95), two small skewers of grilled shrimp over mixed saladgreens drizzled with balsamic vinegar and raspberry vinaigrette. Along with atopping of alfalfa sprouts, the plate comes with toasted macadamia nuts andfresh fruitstrawberries, blackberries, pineapple and raspberries. There is aperfect amount of dressing, resulting in an interesting interplay between thefresh fruit and the balsamic and raspberry vinaigrette.

The pasta entrée ofpenne a la arrabiata ($9.95) is a vegetarian choice with optional grilledchicken ($2). The sauce is simple, mildly spiced tomato with a hint of garlicand fresh basil. Grated Parmesan tops the pasta, which is accompanied by adinner roll with the crust of a really good baguette. This is an enjoyablepasta dish properly cooked al dente.

Specialsoccasionally include south-of-the-border options, and one Mexican entrée nowappears on the regular menu. Pollo rojo tostadas ($10.95) arrives with so muchshredded lettuce that the plate looks like it holds a salad. But underneath isa pair of corn tortillas topped with a layer of vegetarian refried beans andchicken seasoned with guajillo chiles that provide a gentle spicy kick. There’salso some queso fresco, spicier Serrano chile, tomato, sour cream and decentsalsa verdesurprisingly good Mexican fare.

For meatier food,try the Café 1505 burger ($8.95). The basic burger is a half-pound Angus pattywith lettuce, tomato and red onion slices on the side. Cheese, bacon andmushrooms are available at an additional charge. The burger is good enough, butthe beef is too lean to provide optimal flavor. It’s a rare disappointment onthis menu.

A small, basicselection of beer and wine is available, but coffee and tea seem more popular.The service always pleasesa coffee cup or water glass will never go empty.Lunch is not served after 3 p.m., but an adjacent deli stays open until 6 p.m.Here you will find all of the saladsand desserts available as carryout. It is a shame that the place closes soearly: It would be interesting to see a Café 1505 dinner menu. n

Café 1505

1505 W. Mequon Road

(262) 241-7076

$-$$

Credit Cards: AllMajor

Smoke-Free

Handicap Access: Yes