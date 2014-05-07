Caterina's Italian Tradition

×

With Mediterranean plastered walls and booths under woodentrellises, the romantic ambiance of Caterina’s Ristorante (9104 W. OklahomaAve.) is hard to beat. The lighting is low, but not so dark that you can’t see yourcompanion’s face. The traditional Italian menu is full of favorites in themajor food groups, served with choice of potatoes or pasta, soup or salad, anda loaf of warm Italian bread with a dish of olive oil. Ingredients are Grade A,the preparation is superb and the presentation appealing (without the drizzledpretense of many newer restaurants). The wine list is long, Italian accentedand affordable. In business for three decades, Caterina’s has outlived trendiercompetitors on the strength of food, atmosphere and service.

