Daily Specials at The Family Table

The Family Table (6598 W. Brown Deer Road) has the Greek family restaurant formula down to an exact science. The pleasantly light-filled venue offers a menu expansive enough to serve as a pup tent. Included are rafts of daily specials in all food groups, low prices and ample portions, friendly service, bottomless cups of coffee and a nod toward ethnicity in the Grecian salad, feta omelet and a small selection of Greek specialties. Breakfast is served all day long and includes an option of grits instead of the usual hash browns. With its pink façade, Family Table is a landmark on Milwaukee’s far north side.