Exceptional Beer and Wine Varieties at Three Cellars

The exceptional Three Cellars (7133 S. 76th St., Franklin) is well worth the drive. At first it seems to be solely a retail store specializing in wine and beer—the large inventory features 300-plus wines and more than 500 beers—but there also is a small lounge area in the front and a small bar in the back. A few beers are on tap and there are plenty of wine glasses. Simply purchase a bottle of wine or beer and, for a modest corkage fee, you may drink it here. The wine list is impressive, but the beer is even better. Imports are well represented, as are domestic microbrews, but the best feature is the comprehensive selection of Wisconsin beers. In addition to familiar names like Sprecher, Lakefront and Hinterland are varieties such as O'so from Plover, Lake Louie of Arena, and Central Waters of Amherst. Plans call for an outdoor beer garden to open soon. A free wine and beer tasting occurs 1-4 p.m. every Saturday. For additional events, check out threecellars.com.