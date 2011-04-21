Fiesta Garibaldi Sports a New Look

The exterior of Fiesta Garibaldi (5108 W. Bluemound Road) is a riot of color typical of Mexican restaurants. So at a recent visit it was quite a surprise to find a reworked interior filled with high-top tables painted in Green Bay Packers green. The restaurant remains under the same ownership, but it is now a sports bar named Fiesta Sports Unlimited. The walls feature sports murals and numerous flat-panel TVs. The menu has also seen drastic changes. Mexican fare still makes up about half of the menu, while the remainder is comprised of sports-bar options like burgers, pizzas and a Philly steak sandwich. The Mexican fare has been simplifiedexpect items like tacos, burritos and enchiladas. The prices are definitely reasonable ($2.50 for a corn dog and topping out at $7.95 for fajitas). In keeping with the sports theme, there is a complimentary shuttle bus to nearby Miller Park.