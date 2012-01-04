Frankie's Sammiches Serves Up Happy Food

Prominently posted at Frankie's Sammiches is a list of promises to customers, starting with a declaration: “We only make happy food.” Happiness, of course, can be defined in many ways. At Frankie's, it is tasty comfort food at reasonable prices.<br /><br />Open since last summer, Frankie's occupies a corner along a strip of popular Irish pubs and sports bars. The ornate tombstones of Calvary Cemetery face the restaurant through the tall plate-glass windows, and the famous retractable roof of Miller Park is visible beyond the tree line. With counter service and only three sit-down tables, the emphasis is on carryouts, though customers in no hurry often eat in. Frankie's isn't a slow cooking bistro, but it's not fast food either. Call ahead of time if you're in a rush. The orders are made on the spot, not reheated in the microwave or stamped out on an assembly line. Another promise: Frankie's assures customers of cleanliness and encourages patrons to do their own inspection of the kitchen, which is partly visible behind the counter.<br /><br />As the whimsical name suggests, Frankie's Sammiches specializes in sandwiches, including such staples as hamburgers and BLTs, and meatball and turkey wraps, plus more unusual contenders like the pepper and egg on French bread. Frankie's began as a food cart known for its Italian beef sandwich, and the version offered at the restaurant is piled high and juicy, accented by choice of sweet or spicy peppers and a dollop of mozzarella. It's a mouthful. Along with the egg sandwich, vegetarians can try the portabella mushroom, profuse and arranged like a hamburger on a bun with sliced cucumbers and tomatoes. Most sandwiches are less than $6. An exceptional item on the menu, the Godfather, is advertised as “18 inches of French bread filled with Italian and Polish sausage and a brat topped with Italian beef”at $16.99, it should feed the entire Mob.<br /><br />Frankie's also promises friendliness to customers. And, perhaps in that spirit, every order is accompanied by something that may bring a smile of childhood memory to most customers: a Tootsie Roll.<br /><br />Frankie's Sammiches <p>5300 W. Blue Mound Road</p> <p>(414) 301-2141</p> <p>Credit Cards: MC, VS, DS</p> <p><a href="http://frankiessammiches.com" target="_blank">frankiessammiches.com</a></p>