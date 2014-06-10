Game Day in the Woods

×

Many Wisconsinites have tossed a freshly caught fish into the frying pan or gone hunting for mushrooms. John Motoviloff explores the forest-to-table concept in his book, Wild Rice Goose and Other Dishes of the Upper Midwest . The hunter-outdoorsman covers a gamut of what grows and roams in our region. He describes how to gut a deer, how to marinate the meat in red wine or turn it into venison burgers and chili (“There is no better game-day food,” he insists). Motoviloff provides unusual recipes for moose and squirrel along with game birds, crawfish and trout. Vegetarians get a small but delicious-sounding section of blintzes with fresh berries, mulberry soup and black currant vodka.