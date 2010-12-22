Glorioso’s New, Bigger Brady Street Digs

The new Glorioso’s (1011 E. Brady St.) is proving to be the hottest spot on Brady Street. A few weeks ago Glorioso’s moved across the street into the high-ceilinged space of the former Brady Street Pharmacy. The interior is very different. Unlike at the old store, the aisles are wide and spacious. The wine selection remains nice, and the cheese selection has grown. But center stage is reserved for the deli counter, with its displays of processed meats and imported olives. This is where you order food. Trio’s pizzas are now offered in 12- to 14-inch sizes as well as by the slice. Among the many sandwiches are Italian sausage and the uber-spicy Human Torch. Espresso and coffee drinks may be ordered at another counter. There is a café area in the new space, so customers now have the option of dining in after paying for their food at the register. The new place lacks some of the character of the old, but it still qualifies as progressmore choices and a more comfortable shopping experience.