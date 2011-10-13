Grab Some Sliders at Catch 22

The block of Milwaukee Street between Wisconsin and Mason is known as a magnet for restaurants and lounges. Now, the block to the north is drawing new businesses as well. The latest, Catch 22, is located in the former Zim's.

Catch 22 cleverly distinguishes itself in this sea of competition: The "catch" is that the menu offers 22 different types of sliders, the small burgers found in an increasing number of bars and lounges. The refined setting features dark wood tables and a long bar. Some walls expose reclaimed brick, creating a renovated loft look.

Catch 22 also offers a great "happy hour" that runs weekdays from 11 a.m. until 7:22 p.m., for one of the only lunchtime happy hours available Downtown. There are drink specials, half-price appetizers and select sliders priced at two for $5. Numerous flat-panel TVs make this a prime spot for watching Green Bay Packers games.

In addition to burger sliders, many other types of meat are involved, including beef brisket, chicken, crab cake, salmon and tuna, as well as two vegetarian versions. A twist on a Chicago hot dog is playfully titled the "fib dog." Prices start at $7.50 for three and top out at $15.50 for six.

The "black and blue" is a burger with Cajun seasoning, a bit of bacon, caramelized onions and Gorgonzola cheese. Like all of the sliders, it is served on a sesame bun. Carolina pork distinguishes itself with a golden barbecue sauce. This is a sweet mustard-based sauce, popular around Columbia, S.C.

Chicken satay looks to Thailand for inspiration, with slices of chicken breast and cucumber salad. The sesame peanut sauce is what makes this a good slider.

Diablo dog is a tiny hot dog with onions and jalapeño slices and laced with "Kick Ass" ketchup (a little spicy, but not flame-hot). This is one of the better sliders.

The best of the sliders is a bit of a surprise: portobella cake, featuring mushrooms blended with roasted peppers and goat cheese. Spiced up with remoulade, these vegetarian treats are addictive.

Fries, onion strings and sweet potato fries are optional extras. The onion strings, made from sections of larger rings, need no sauce, as they are fine as prepared. The top choice among extras is the sweet potato fries, delicious with the sweet ginger sauce. For a bit of spice, there is a "fire" sauce made of hot chile peppers. It is as spicy as Tabasco and has a fine capsicum flavor. The menu also offers standard "bar food" appetizers and a few entrée salads.

Catch 22 has hit upon an interesting concept with its ultimate slider menu. It definitely stands out on Milwaukee Streetnot only for its novelty, but also for some of the best deals to be found in this area.

Catch 22

770 N. Milwaukee St.

(414) 223-1031

$-$$

Credit Cards: All Major

Handicap Accessible

catch22mke.com