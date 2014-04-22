Grow Your Own Tea

×

American teadrinkers have moved well beyond those familiar Lipton tea bags, sampling aworld of options unknown to our grandparents, yet most of us still imagine thattea grows in China (or some other faraway place). In Homegrown Tea: An Illustrated Guide to Planting, Harvesting, andBlending Teas and Tisanes, British author Cassie Liversidge makes the casethat anyone with a gardenâ€”or even a window sillâ€”can grow their own. Seeds, sunand plenty of water are the necessary elementsâ€”along with the patience and careof a craftsperson. Along with how-to, HomegrownTea is a bright, lively guide to the history of one of the world’s mostpopular beverages, its many varieties and health benefits.